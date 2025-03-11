‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ set for grand theatrical release on World Poetry Day

The much-anticipated poetic love story Kaalamega Karigindhi is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on March 21, coinciding with World Poetry Day. Featuring Vinay Kumar, Sravani Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara in the lead roles, the film promises to deliver an artistic and heart-touching cinematic experience.

Produced by Mare Sivashankar under the banner of Singara Creative Works, the film is helmed by director Singara Mohan. The recently released teaser of Kaalamega Karigindhi has already received an overwhelming response from the audience. Particularly, the song "Oohalona Oosulade" has struck a chord with music lovers, further amplifying the film's anticipation.

Billed as a love story enriched with artistic and poetic values, Kaalamega Karigindhi explores the depths of romance, passion, and heartfelt emotions. The makers are optimistic that the film's soulful narrative and compelling performances will resonate with audiences and achieve great success at the box office.

As the release date approaches, the excitement around Kaalamega Karigindhi continues to build. With its poetic essence and mesmerizing soundtrack, the film is expected to make a lasting impact on moviegoers. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience this heartfelt romantic drama in theatres on March 21.