‘KaalamegaKarigindhi’ trailer unveiled, set for March 21 release

The much-anticipated poetic love story KaalamegaKarigindhi is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 21, coinciding with World Poetry Day. Featuring Vinay Kumar, SravaniMajjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomina Tara in the lead roles, the film is produced by Mare Sivashankar under the Singara Creative Works banner, with Singara Mohan directing this heartfelt romantic drama.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the world of Phani and Bindu, two lovers whose journey began in their student days. Their love, marked by innocence and deep emotions, remains untouched by conflict. The narrative follows Phani as he embarks on a journey to rediscover their cherished moments, finding traces of their love in places filled with nostalgia—from their school days to meaningful locations they once shared. The trailer teases an emotional reunion, promising an engaging and soul-stirring love story.

With Singara Mohan’s poetic storytelling and Gudappan’s mesmerizing music, KaalamegaKarigindhi aims to capture audiences with its nostalgia and magical moments. The visually enchanting trailer has already struck a chord with viewers, setting high expectations for the film’s release.