‘Kaantha’ kickstarts musical promotion with ‘Hey Pasi Manase’
The buzz around Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming period drama Kaantha continues to build, as the makers have now released the film’s first song, Hey Pasi Manase. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual is set in the 1950s and stars Dulquer alongside Bhagyashri Borse, with Samuthirakani in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.
Composed by Jhanu Chanthar, Hey Pasi Manase pays homage to the romance and musical elegance of classic cinema. Krishna Kanth’s poetic lyrics evoke the innocence of young love, while singers Pradeep Kumar and Priyanka NK infuse the melody with warmth and nostalgia.
The visuals complement the song’s retro charm, showcasing meticulously crafted sets, period costumes, and tender moments between Dulquer and Bhagyashri that capture the essence of the era.
With cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and art direction by Tha. Ramalingam, Kaantha promises a rich visual experience. Additional screenplay is by Thamizh Prabha, with editing handled by Lewellyn Anthony Gonsalves.
Kaantha will release in theatres on September 12, inviting audiences into a world of vintage romance and drama.