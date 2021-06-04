Kajal Aggarwal Announces Her Next Movie 'Uma' With Tathagata Singha

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal is all in good form after her wedding. Post wrapping up the shooting of Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie, she signed another interesting female-oriented project. Earlier we have seen director Teja coming up with the 'Seeta' movie showcasing her in a different role. Now, popular ad-filmmaker Tathagata Singha is going to direct her for the movie 'Uma'.



Along with sharing a beautiful picture of Kajal Aggarwal, he also wrote, "FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later."

According to these tweets, the Uma movie is going to be directed by Tathagata Singha and is being produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal under the Miraj Group banner. Apart from this movie, Kajal also has a couple of prestigious projects in her hand. Hey Sinmika and untitled Deekay movies are ready to hit the theatres while Ghosty, untitled Praveen Sattaru movie, Indian 2 and Paris Paris are still in shooting stage. Now, the female-centric subject Uma has been added to the list.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal also made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar Live Telecast original web series.

Looking forward to witness Kajal as 'Uma' on the big screens…