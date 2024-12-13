‘Drinker Sai’ comes with a catchy song ‘Drinksu Drinksu Drinksu’

The much-anticipated film Drinker Sai, starring Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, is all set for a theatrical release on December 27th. The movie, carrying the tagline "Brand of Bad Boys," is directed by Kiran Tirumalasetti and produced by Basavaraju Srinivas, Ismail Sheikh, and Basavaraju Laharidhar under the banners of Everest Cinemass and Smart Screen Entertainments. Based on real events, Drinker Sai promises a gripping narrative, blending drama, action, and intrigue.

To raise excitement ahead of its release, the filmmakers have unveiled the lyrical song "Drinksu Drinksu Drinksu," which offers an energetic and vibrant tone. Composed by Sree Vasant, the track features catchy, electrifying beats that are sure to get audiences in the mood. The lyrics, penned by Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose, pair perfectly with the lively vocals of Rahul Sipligunj, who delivers an unforgettable performance, infusing the song with a fun and intoxicating vibe.

In addition to Dharma and Aishwarya Sharma, Drinker Sai boasts a talented ensemble cast including Posani Krishna Murali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sameer, SS Kanchi, Bhadram, Kirrak Seetha, Ritu Chowdhury, Fun Bucket Rajesh, and Raja Prajwal, all of whom contribute to the dynamic narrative.