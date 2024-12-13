Court Adjourns Quash Petition Hearing for Allu Arjun to 21st of December

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has adjourned the hearing of the quash petition filed by Allu Arjun to the 21st of this month. The actor had sought to have the FIRs filed against him in connection with the stampede at Sadhya Theatre quashed.

The court previously ruled that a quash petition was not possible at this stage, suggesting that the actor's legal team apply for bail instead. While the quash petition is now adjourned, the ongoing investigation continues, and the actor faces charges under multiple sections of the BNS Act related to the tragic incident.

The adjournment provides more time for legal proceedings, while Allu Arjun has already been granted interim bail as the case progresses.