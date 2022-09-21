Kajal Aggarwal Is All Glad Being Part Of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2…

It is all known that the Indian film industry's iconic actor Kamal Haasan will be back on the big screens after Vikram with the Indian 2 movie. Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie and that too being helmed by ace filmmaker Shankar, there are a lot of expectations on it. It has the Tollywood Princess Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress and she will also be back to the big screens after a gap with this movie. She gave birth to the baby boy Neil Kitchlu on 19th April, 2022 and now, she is back to sets and her zone!



On this special occasion, she dropped a special video and is seen riding a horse. She also penned a long note and expressed her happiness being back to her zone with Indian 2 movie.

Along with sharing a small video, she also wrote, "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn't the same as how it used to be. Pre baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym.

Post baby, it's been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier.

Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We've got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count.

It's all about what we choose to prioritise to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices.

#Indian2 I'm so glad I've jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself. Video expert @kiransaphotography".

In the video, Kajal is seen all happy riding a black horse under the supervision of the trainer. She also pampered the horse and kissed it with much love.

Well, the prequel of Indian 2 movie is also known for its ensemble cast and for the sequel too, the makers roped in star actors. Along with Kamal Haasan even Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek, Sukanya as Amrithavalli (Senapathy's wife), Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Guru Somasundaram, Samuthirakani, Delhi Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan, Manobala, Sivaji, Guruvayoor, Vinod Sagar, Gulshan Grover, Deepa Shankar, Shyam Prasad and Ranveer Singh (Extended Cameo) are essaying important roles in this movie.

Indian 2 movie is being directed by Shankar and is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners.