Kajal Aggarwal, Regina, Janani and Raiza Team Up For Deekay’s Karungaapiyam

Kajal Aggarwal who is in the best phase of her career is all busy with a handful of projects. Along with Tollywood, she is also bagging crazy roles in Kollywood. Off late, the makers of her upcoming movie Karungaapiyam have released the first look poster and raised the expectations on the movie showing off the 4 lead actresses of the film.



Kajal Aggarwal shared the first look poster on her Twitter page and treated her fans. Take a look!

In this poster, Kajal Aggarwal is seen in a traditional avatar wearing a saree and looked beautiful with a classy look while the other 3 lead actresses of this film Regina, Janani and Raiza are seen smiling sporting in the western attires.

Regina Cassandra

Along with sharing the first look, Regina also wrote, "My first thought when I heard the story? "Oh damn! So powerful!" And now here's the #FirstLook of #Karungaapiyam for you! A whole new world."

Speaking about the movie, director Deekay says, "Karungaapiyam is a horror film and we went with that title as it roughly translates to 'dark tales'. The film will have different genres of horror, unlike Yaamirukka Bayamey which was a horror-comedy and Kaatteri that's a fairytale based horror-comedy. The film also has a fifth heroine, Noyrika from Iran. The film will be about how the lives of five different people collide. We have wrapped up the film and it's in the post-production stage right now."

Along with the 4 lead actresses Kajal Aggarwal, Regina, Janani and Raiza, even Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, John Vijay, Sha Ra and Lollu Sabha Manohar are roped in to play the pivotal roles.

Karungaapiyam movie is being directed by Deekay and is produced by PAVE Entertainments and Vetri Vel Talkies in association with AP International banners. Being a horror-comedy movie, it has many expectations on this movie.