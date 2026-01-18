Kajal Aggarwal revisits her 2016 mantra: “Work hard, party harder”

Mumbai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revealing the mantra that defined her life back in 2016. The Singham star said she firmly lived by the philosophy of “work hard, party harder” during what she describes as one of the most energetic and ambitious phases of her life.

Reflecting on the year, Kajal shared that her days were filled with long work hours, late nights, relentless hustle and the pursuit of big dreams, balanced with moments of joy and carefree dancing. She revisited those memories by posting a series of throwback photographs on her official Instagram handle.

The images offered glimpses of her professional and personal life in 2016, including moments from the sets of films such as Sardar Gabbar Singh, Khaidi No. 150, Vivegam and Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani. The post also featured her spending time with loved ones, maintaining a disciplined workout routine and walking the red carpet at the Filmfare Awards.

Captioning the post, Kajal wrote, “#NostalgiaProMax 2016 was work harddd, party harder, hustle always. Long days, late nights, big dreams and even bigger laughs. I chased goals like a pro, danced like tomorrow didn’t exist, and somehow made it all look effortless.”

She further added a touch of humour and honesty, saying, “Back when sass was feral and savage was a lifestyle, not a phase. A year powered by ambition, caffeine and chaos—and honestly… I’d do it all over again.”

While reminiscing about the past, Kajal also looked ahead with optimism. The actress shared that she is stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement and an open heart, expressing gratitude for everything 2025 brought into her life.

“So much gratitude for a fabulous year gone by, and stepping into 2026 with hope, excitement, and an open heart,” she wrote.

Reflecting on December 2025, Kajal described the month as deeply fulfilling, marked by family time, love, reconnections, milestone birthdays, celebrations and professional achievements. She also mentioned her son Neil’s annual day concert, along with moments of laughter, tears, meaningful travel and the signing of several exciting new projects.

“My heart feels full and grounded. Truly blessed to end the year this way,” she concluded.