Newly-wed actress Kajal Aggarwal has shared pictures of her first Karwa Chauth celebrations on Instagram Story. In a selfie she posted, Kajal is dressed in a red saree, which she has teamed with minimal make-up and a red mask."Happy 1st Karwa Chauth," she wrote.

She also shared a picture of her mehndi. Kajal Aggarwal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, shared a picture of the couple at a puja ceremony." Celebrating new beginnings.

So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home," he captioned the Instagram post. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam got married on October 30 in Mumbai. IANS







