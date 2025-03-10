Kajol announces the release date of 'Maa': Battle begins on 27 June

Mumbai: Kajol has announced the release date of her forthcoming mythological horror "Maa". The much-awaited drama is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on June 27th, 2025.

The announcement poster featured Kajol holding a child up close in an attempt to protect her from the evil surrounding them.

"Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you", Kajol captioned the post.

The project will star Kajol as the lead, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in supporting roles. The timeless battle between good and evil is set to arrive in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, "Maa' has been written by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, "Maa" is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Kajol's lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

She also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens", along with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta in the making.

On another note, Kajol celebrated Women's Day 2025 in her unique way. The diva decided to meet her younger self on this special occasion.

Sharing an adorable video compilation of herself, Kajol penned on her IG, "Met my younger self for coffee today...She ordered a latte, I ordered an americano...She had a book in her hand and one in her bag ...I had a Kindle...She was loud and strong, I was loud and gentler. She wore her jeans and t-shirt and looked at my jeans in wonder... She was blind to the looks of awe she got, I smiled at how people seemed to smile when they heard her laugh...She asked me how I had become as beautiful as my mother and grandmother? I answered it took me that long to see myself that way..."

