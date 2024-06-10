Kajol’s ‘The Trial’ co-actress Noor Malabika Das found dead at home; suicide suspected

Mumbai: Actress Noor Malabika Das, who worked with Kajol in the streaming show ‘The Trial’, was found dead at her residence in the Lokhandwala area of Mumbai.



Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, according to media reports.

Noor, originally from Assam, had previously worked as an air hostess with Qatar Airways.

Her body was recovered from her flat after her neighbours noticed a foul smell and alerted the authorities.

Mumbai police personnel had to break open the door after receiving no response from inside. Upon entering, they found her body in a decomposed state, hanging from a ceiling fan. Following standard procedures, the police filed a complaint and attempted to contact her family, but no immediate family members came forward to claim her body.

Media reports indicate that the police have collected samples, including medicines and mobile phones, from her home as part of the investigation.