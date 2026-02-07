Kaley Cuoco speaks out on ‘toxic’ mum group controversy

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding author Ashley Tisdale French and her much-discussed essay on a so-called “toxic” mum group, offering a straightforward take on the issue.

The Big Bang Theory star addressed the topic during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was promoting her upcoming series. A viewer asked Cuoco for her opinion on the debate, particularly since she herself is part of a close-knit mum group.

Reacting candidly, Cuoco, who shares two-year-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, suggested that leaving an uncomfortable group is sometimes the simplest solution. “I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave,” she said, shaking her head.

Host Andy Cohen agreed, adding that there was little need to dwell publicly on such matters. Cuoco echoed the sentiment, remarking that lengthy explanations were unnecessary. “You don’t have to write an essay about it. Just leave and find a new group,” she said with a smile.

Fellow guest Erika Jayne, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, supported the view, advising people to move on and seek out others who better align with them. Cuoco nodded in agreement.

According to People magazine, Cuoco’s comments came shortly after a member of her own mum group appeared to publicly celebrate their supportive bond in response to the controversy. Actress Ashley Jones shared a now-deleted Instagram post featuring Cuoco along with several other celebrity mothers, including Lacey Chabert, Kimberley J. Brown and Ali Fedotowsky.

In the post, Jones praised her “village” and highlighted the importance of mutual support among mothers, writing about the comfort and companionship the group provided during different stages of parenthood. She also encouraged others to acknowledge their own supportive mum circles.

The discussion was sparked by Ashley Tisdale French’s viral essay for The Cut, titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, published last month. In the piece, French described her experience as feeling exclusionary and likened it to “mean girl” behaviour, stating that it felt “too high school” for her.

The essay generated widespread online debate, with many parents sharing contrasting experiences of community, support and exclusion within mum groups.