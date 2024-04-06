Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Shares Candid Moments with Prabhas and Nag Ashwin from Italy

Disha Patani recently sent fans into a frenzy with a social media post offering a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi action adventure film that's become one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

The post transported fans to the chilly shores of Italy, where the cast and crew battled the elements to capture scenes on a scenic beach location. Disha shared a variety of snapshots and short clips, giving viewers a glimpse into the work and camaraderie that goes into making a big-budget film.

From candid moments chatting with co-star Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin to a fun selfie with Prabhas in a cozy cafe, the post showcased the lighter side of filming. Disha also offered a relatable glimpse into the challenges faced on set, sharing a photo bundled up in a purple blanket against the strong winds.

Fans swarmed the comments section, their excitement for the film palpable. Kalki boasts a star-studded cast that includes Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This high-octane sci-fi adventure is slated to hit theaters across India on May 9, 2024.

But Kalki isn't the only project keeping Disha busy. The actress is also gearing up for her grand debut in the Tamil film industry with the action-packed Kanguva. She'll be sharing the screen with Suriya and marking the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol. With music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, Kanguva is shaping up to be another exciting addition to Disha's filmography. This high-budget film is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, and its release date is yet to be announced.