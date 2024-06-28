‘Kalki 2898 AD’ producers emphasize love for cinema

Vyjayanthi Movies successfully released "Kalki 2898 AD" yesterday in theaters worldwide, and the film is already setting significant box office records. Directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas in the lead role, the movie has generated considerable buzz and impressive ticket sales.

In response to the numerous inquiries about the film's box office performance, co-producer Swapna Dutt addressed the focus on records. She emphasized that the film was made for the audience and the love of cinema, not just for breaking records.

"It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking, did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created those records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same," Swapna Dutt tweeted, reflecting the sentiment behind the film's creation.

Producer Ashwini Dutt Chalasani is currently basking in the success of "Kalki 2898 AD," enjoying the accolades and achievements the film has garnered. With its stunning visuals, compelling storyline, and stellar performances, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences and the box office alike.







