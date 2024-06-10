‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer: Merges Indian mythology and science fiction

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD" has finally been unveiled, sparking immense excitement among cinema enthusiasts. Spanning two minutes and fifty-one seconds, the trailer promises an extraordinary cinematic experience blending Indian mythology with cutting-edge sci-fi and VFX.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan mesmerizes as the enigmatic Ashwatthama, showcasing his legendary action prowess with unmatched intensity. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan captivates in a transformative role, adding intrigue to the narrative. Prabhas dominates the screen with his dynamic presence and electrifying action sequences, complemented by his chemistry with the futuristic vehicle and his trusted companion 'Bujji'. Deepika Padukone delivers poignant emotions, while Disha Patani impresses with her stunning action sequences, making the trailer a visual spectacle.

The trailer is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English, catering to a wide audience across India. It teases a futuristic setting and an impending battle, hinting at a 'nayayug' (new era) that promises to redefine the cinematic landscape.

Director Nag Ashwin expressed his heartfelt emotions, stating, "Merging Indian mythology and science fiction in 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been a dream come true. This film represents the culmination of incredible talent and dedication from our cast and crew. Each person involved has poured their heart and soul into this project, and we hope the trailer fills audiences with pride and anticipation."

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The film promises to deliver a pan-Indian cinematic experience, bringing together top talents from various industries for a visually stunning and narratively rich spectacle.

Set for release on June 27, 2024, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of mythology, sci-fi, and high-octane action. With its stellar cast, phenomenal background score, and breathtaking visual effects, the film aims to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, offering audiences an unforgettable journey into the future.







