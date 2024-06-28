‘Kalki 2898 AD’shatters box office records in North America

The much-anticipated film "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas, has taken the box office by storm, blending futuristic elements with rich mythology under the direction of visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The epic movie has quickly become a massive hit, setting new records with its impressive earnings.

On its first day, "Kalki 2898 AD" grossed an astounding $5.5 million worldwide, with approximately $3.9 million coming from premiere screenings alone. This unprecedented achievement highlights Prabhas's immense box office appeal and sets a new benchmark for the Indian film industry. The film is poised to break even more records in the coming days as anticipation and positive word-of-mouth continue to grow.

"Kalki 2898 AD" features a star-studded cast, including Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, and the ever-glamorous Disha Patani. Each actor brings a unique charisma to the screen, contributing to the film's widespread acclaim.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is further elevated by Santhosh Narayanan’s exceptional score, which perfectly complements the film's grand visuals and intense narrative. The movie's blend of epic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects has resonated strongly with audiences, drawing in large crowds and generating significant buzz.

As "Kalki 2898 AD" continues its theatrical run, it is expected to not only sustain its momentum but also set new milestones in box office collections. The film’s success is a testament to the powerful combination of visionary direction, stellar performances, and a compelling storyline. With its record-breaking opening, "Kalki 2898 AD" firmly establishes itself as a landmark film in Indian cinema.