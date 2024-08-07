Kamal Haasan announces break from hosting Bigg Boss Tamil after seven years

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, who has been the iconic host of the Bigg Boss Tamil TV show for the past seven years, has officially announced that he will be taking a break. Kamal Haasan shared the news with his fans through a heartfelt note on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I am unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil,” he wrote.



Expressing his gratitude, Haasan said, “I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India.”

He further added, “Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this teaming experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together. Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success.”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna Akkineni is set to return as the host for the Telugu version of Bigg Boss in its eighth edition, which will begin soon. The Tamil team has yet to announce their new host.