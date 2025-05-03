Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’ comes with a musical spark ‘Jinguchaa’

Thug Life, one of the most anticipated Pan-India films of the year, marks the grand reunion of cinematic icons Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after over three decades since their legendary collaboration Nayakudu. This time, they return with a gritty gangster drama that promises intense storytelling, emotional depth, and raw action.

The film features an ensemble cast with Kamal Haasan leading the charge, joined by Simbu in a power-packed role that adds layers to the narrative. The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George in pivotal roles, raising expectations further.

Fueling the excitement is the film's first single Jinguchaa, composed by AR Rahman. The vibrant wedding anthem is a celebration of rhythm and festivity, with vocals by Mangli, Sri Krishna, Aashima Mahajan, and Vaishali Samant, and lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The song stands out with its colorful visuals and energetic choreography, featuring Kamal Haasan’s effortless screen presence and Sanya Malhotra’s dazzling dance performance.

Behind the scenes, Thug Life boasts stellar craftsmanship with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, production design by Sharmishta Roy, and action choreography by Anbariv.

The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies, and presented by Red Giant Movies. N Sudhakar Reddy’s Sreshth Movies brings the film to Telugu audiences. Thug Life is set to hit theatres on June 5th.