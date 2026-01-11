Kamal Haasan praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi, calls it a victory for DMK

Chennai: Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has heaped praise on Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited Tamil film Parasakthi, describing it as a “victorious tilak etched into the history of the DMK” and a powerful political statement ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After watching the film, Kamal Haasan penned an emotional letter to Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, expressing that he did not expect Parasakthi to carry such strong political weight. Calling the film a “mighty war drum” for the upcoming elections, Haasan wrote, “Before I began watching Parasakthi, I did not expect at all that this film would become the mighty war drum of the election our alliance is going to face. Yes, this film must succeed; this is not just my wish, but also my sincere blessing. This film is a victorious tilak etched into the history of the DMK.”

Praising Sivakarthikeyan’s commitment to the project, Haasan added, “My first appreciation goes to the biopic's powerful story, its director Sudha Kongara, and to my younger brother Sivakarthikeyan, who chose this story, worked tirelessly for it, and is set to achieve success through it.”

He also congratulated the entire cast and crew, including Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, along with cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, music composer G.V. Prakash, editor Sathish Suriya and the technical team, calling them all part of “cinematic history.”

Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, Parasakthi stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. The film’s trailer, released recently, offered a glimpse into a politically charged narrative centred on Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi imposition, with Sivakarthikeyan portraying a grounded character working as a coal tosser in the Indian Railways.

The film had faced brief delays due to censor issues but was cleared by the CBFC on Friday. Announcing the certification, the makers wrote on social media, “A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A – striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow.”

With strong political undertones and powerful performances, Parasakthi has already generated significant buzz across both cinema and political circles.