Kamal Haasan Selected for Academy Awards Committee, Praised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan praised Kamal Haasan for being chosen as a member of the Academy Awards 2025 committee. He highlighted Kamal’s long film career and talent in acting and filmmaking.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on X (Twitter) that actor Kamal Haasan joining the big Academy Awards 2025 committee is a proud moment for India’s film industry.

He said Kamal Haasan has acted for more than 60 years and is very talented as an actor, storyteller, and director. Kalyan said Kamal Haasan’s work has helped Indian and world movies a lot.

Kalyan added that Kamal Haasan is great at many parts of making movies. He writes, sings, directs, produces, and acts. Kalyan congratulated him and wished him many more good years in movies.

