- Five killed in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi
- As B'desh marks one year of July protests, former PM Hasina's son says 'democracy under threat'
- Delhi Premier League adds two new franchises for Season 2; Over 10 IPL players to feature in auction
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy: AI Will Transform Workplaces, Reduce Certain Jobs
- Chandrababu's helicopter makes emergency landing amid adverse weather conditions
- Rejuvenation therapy for 22 Guruvayur elephants begins
- Remittances by Indians working abroad scale record high of $135 billion in FY25
- Hockey India announces Sanjay-led India A men’s squad for Europe tour
- Waqf law about management, not religion: Jitan Ram Manjhi slams Tejashwi Yadav’s remarks
- Fuel ban on overage vehicles in national Capital draws mixed reactions from Delhiites
Kamal Haasan Selected for Academy Awards Committee, Praised by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan praised Kamal Haasan for being chosen as a member of the Academy Awards 2025 committee. He highlighted Kamal’s long film career and talent in acting and filmmaking.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said on X (Twitter) that actor Kamal Haasan joining the big Academy Awards 2025 committee is a proud moment for India’s film industry.
He said Kamal Haasan has acted for more than 60 years and is very talented as an actor, storyteller, and director. Kalyan said Kamal Haasan’s work has helped Indian and world movies a lot.
Kalyan added that Kamal Haasan is great at many parts of making movies. He writes, sings, directs, produces, and acts. Kalyan congratulated him and wished him many more good years in movies.
