Kamal Haasan thanks TN CM Stalin for congratulatory note on Oscar academy invite

Veteran actor, filmmaker, and politician Kamal Haasan expressed heartfelt gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday after receiving his congratulatory message for being invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body behind the prestigious Oscar Awards.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Kamal Haasan wrote, “If the invite from the Academy is a joy, then the congratulatory message from the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has added more joy. Thank you very much.”

The message came shortly after CM Stalin posted his own note on social media, extending warm congratulations to Kamal Haasan for receiving the rare honour. “Heartfelt congratulations to my dear friend and versatile artiste Kamal Haasan on being invited to join the Academy,” Stalin wrote. He further added that the honour was “long overdue” and a “recognition of the profound impact Kamal Haasan has had on the film industry across languages and national boundaries.” Stalin concluded by expressing confidence that “many more heights will come searching for him.”

The Academy, known globally for awarding excellence in cinema through the Oscars, announced its 2025 invitee list on Friday, comprising 534 artists and executives who have made significant contributions to the world of film. Kamal Haasan was listed in the Actors category, with the acclaimed films ‘Vikram’ and ‘Nayakan’ noted beside his name.

Kamal Haasan is only the second South Indian actor to be invited to join the Academy, following actor Suriya, who was invited in 2022.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Their commitment to filmmaking has made an indelible impact on our global cinematic community.”

The Academy also highlighted its continued efforts toward representation, inclusion, and equity. Of the 2025 invited class, 41% are women, 45% belong to underrepresented communities, and 55% hail from 60 countries outside the U.S. Among them are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award recipients.

Kamal Haasan’s latest honour marks yet another milestone in a career spanning over six decades, reaffirming his status as one of Indian cinema’s most influential figures.