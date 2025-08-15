Kangana Ranaut slams male actors, calls B-town ‘Filthy’ for outsiders

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken views, has once again stirred controversy by calling many male actors in the Hindi film industry “badtameez” (impolite) and describing Bollywood as a “dirty and filthy” place for outsiders.

In a candid interview, Kangana was asked if she had faced inappropriate advances from male co-stars. She clarified that her concerns were not sexual in nature but stemmed from unprofessional behavior. “I haven’t worked with many male actors because these heroes are ‘badtameez’,” she said, citing instances of co-stars arriving late on set, acting rudely, sidelining her, and even giving her smaller caravans.

Kangana revealed that her refusal to tolerate such conduct often led to friction. “Filmmakers have filed cases against me for speaking against these practices. They would say, ‘Most girls in the industry are okay with this, so why are you adamant?’” she recounted.

The Queen actress also reiterated her stance that Bollywood is particularly harsh on outsiders, a sentiment she has voiced since the MeToo movement. She claimed that many aspiring female actors in Mumbai face exploitation, including casting couch incidents, making the industry an unsafe and hostile space.

Kangana’s remarks have sparked fresh debate about professionalism and ethics in the Hindi film industry.