Kanguva Teaser: Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer Promises Visual Spectacle

The wait is finally over! The much-talked-about teaser of Kanguva was released on March 19th, giving fans a sneak peek into the upcoming film. While the movie was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in April 2024, the release has been pushed back due to elections. But fret not, because the makers are planning a grand unveiling later this year, complete with 3D and IMAX formats!

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Kanguva promises an epic battle between Suriya and Bobby Deol's characters, going by the gripping teaser Suriya himself shared on YouTube. Expect a thrilling historical drama packed with action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat.



The visuals are simply stunning, transporting viewers to a whole new world. The production quality is top-notch, and Suriya looks completely unrecognisable in a new avatar. Bobby Deol's addition to the cast is another major draw for this highly anticipated film.

Kanguva marks Bobby Deol's debut in South Indian cinema. He plays Udhiran, while Suriya takes on the role of Kanguva, also known as Kangaa. The movie will be released in 10 different languages and boasts a star-studded cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and more.



With a whopping budget of over Rs 300 crore, director Siruthai Siva's ambitious project promises a visual spectacle unlike anything seen before. The film is a joint production by Studio Green and UV Creations, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf.