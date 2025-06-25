Kannappa Movie Makers Warn Against Fake News and Negative Reviews

The new movie 'Kannappa' stars Manchu Vishnu. It will release worldwide on Friday, June 27, 2025. The film will be shown in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Kannappa is produced by Manchu Mohan Babu under Ava Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory. The budget is about Rs. 200 crores.

Only two days remain before the movie’s release. The makers have given a strong warning. They said they will take legal action against critics, YouTubers, and social media users who purposely give bad reviews or troll the actors.

Like before, the team warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading false news after Kannappa’s release. They made clear that they will not hesitate to act against such people.