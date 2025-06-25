  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Kannappa Movie Makers Warn Against Fake News and Negative Reviews

Kannappa Movie Makers Warn Against Fake News and Negative Reviews
x

Kannappa Movie Makers Warn Against Fake News and Negative Reviews

Highlights

The new movie Kannappa, starring Manchu Vishnu, releases on June 27, 2025, in multiple languages. The makers warn of legal action against anyone spreading false news or giving bad reviews to the film or its actors on social media.

The new movie 'Kannappa' stars Manchu Vishnu. It will release worldwide on Friday, June 27, 2025. The film will be shown in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Kannappa is produced by Manchu Mohan Babu under Ava Entertainments and 24 Frames Factory. The budget is about Rs. 200 crores.

Only two days remain before the movie’s release. The makers have given a strong warning. They said they will take legal action against critics, YouTubers, and social media users who purposely give bad reviews or troll the actors.

Like before, the team warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading false news after Kannappa’s release. They made clear that they will not hesitate to act against such people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick