‘Kannappa’ wraps up 1st schedule in New Zealand

The first schedule of the upcoming film 'Kannappa,' featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, has been successfully completed in New Zealand. The 90-day shoot took place amidst the breath-taking landscapes of New Zealand with a team of 600 talented actors and technicians from New Zealand, Thailand, and India. The film also stars Mohanlal and Prabhas.

M Mohan Babu, Chairman of AVA Entertainment, announced the completion of the first schedule on his social media. In his post, he expressed, “Our 90-day first schedule shoot for 'Kannappa' in New Zealand has just wrapped up.

It was an amazing experience with a team of 600 talented actors and technicians from New Zealand, Thailand, and India, led by Vishnu Manchu as our protagonist. With the blessings of Lord Shiva and Shirdi Sainath, we're now heading back to India after filming in the stunning landscapes of New Zealand.”

With the most challenging schedule of the film completed, the 'Kannappa' team is now gearing up to return to India.







