Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide! ₹600 Cr Box Office Storm Shakes Global Charts

The movie Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing very well in India and other countries. It has earned almost ₹600 crore. It made $10.6 million (₹94 crore) outside India.

Good Money from Other Countries

In the second weekend, the movie made $2.25 million (₹19.9 crore) from other countries. Total money earned is ₹593.50 crore. Most money came from India. It may soon reach ₹600 crore.

Top Countries for Earnings

Middle East gave the most money.

Australia started slow but got better.

Malaysia, Singapore, and Europe also gave good money.

USA was okay; Canada had some problems.

Why This is Special

Kantara is a Kannada movie. Kannada movies usually don’t get much money from outside India. But this movie is popular in many languages. This shows many people like it.

Experts’ Guess

Experts thought it would make $14 million outside India. They were surprised it made $10 million fast.

Big Movie for Kannada Films

Kantara is now one of the top Kannada movies in the world. It is like big hits KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. People like its story and culture.

Money Made in Different Countries

USA: $3.8 million

Canada: $220,000

Australia/New Zealand: $1 million

Middle East: $3.5 million

Malaysia: $350,000

Singapore: $190,000

UK: $775,000

Germany: $200,000

Other places: $450,000

Total from other countries: $10.6 million (₹94 crore)