Kantara Chapter 1 Roars Worldwide! ₹600 Cr Box Office Storm Shakes Global Charts
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 is breaking records! With ₹94 crore from overseas and a total nearing ₹600 crore, this Kannada film is now a global blockbuster. See how it’s winning hearts across continents.
The movie Kantara: Chapter 1 is doing very well in India and other countries. It has earned almost ₹600 crore. It made $10.6 million (₹94 crore) outside India.
Good Money from Other Countries
In the second weekend, the movie made $2.25 million (₹19.9 crore) from other countries. Total money earned is ₹593.50 crore. Most money came from India. It may soon reach ₹600 crore.
Top Countries for Earnings
Middle East gave the most money.
Australia started slow but got better.
Malaysia, Singapore, and Europe also gave good money.
USA was okay; Canada had some problems.
Why This is Special
Kantara is a Kannada movie. Kannada movies usually don’t get much money from outside India. But this movie is popular in many languages. This shows many people like it.
Experts’ Guess
Experts thought it would make $14 million outside India. They were surprised it made $10 million fast.
Big Movie for Kannada Films
Kantara is now one of the top Kannada movies in the world. It is like big hits KGF 2 and Pushpa 2. People like its story and culture.
Money Made in Different Countries
USA: $3.8 million
Canada: $220,000
Australia/New Zealand: $1 million
Middle East: $3.5 million
Malaysia: $350,000
Singapore: $190,000
UK: $775,000
Germany: $200,000
Other places: $450,000
Total from other countries: $10.6 million (₹94 crore)