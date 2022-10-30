Kantara wins October in Telugu states

Tollywood saw a fair few theatrical outings in October. Top heroes like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna came on the same day to entertain, at the same time youngsters like Vishwak Sen, Vishnu Manchu and debut hero Ballamkonda Ganesh tried their luck . Here's a report on the box office performance of the films which released in October.



GodFather



Chiranjeevi's "GodFather", despite the decent word of mouth, has turned out to be a dud in terms of box office returns. It went nowhere close to the claimed pre release business of Rs 90 cr. Chiranjeevi's swag and Salman Khan cameo also didn't worked out for the buyers.

The Ghost



Nagarjuna's "The Ghost" has turned out to be an epic disaster by inspite of getting positive mouth talk. Releasing on the same day with "GodFather" affected the openings and collection of the film.

Swathi Muthyam



Swathi Muthyam also faced the same issue like "The Ghost". Despite the okayish word of mouth, it turned out to be a disaster. The disastrous results of these two films made "GodFather" hero of the week.

Ginna



Manchu Vishnu met audience with "Ginna" this time setting up a crazy combination. Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone paired him. Though the film is surrounded with hit talk in the film's unit, trade circles show it as a disaster.

Kantara



"Kantara" has turned out to become a huge blockbuster of the month. As the film created required hype in Kannada and got released in Telugu, it gained huge openings. It took audience to another world and surprised them. Rishab Shetty's performance and directorial skills is getting huge applause from everywhere. The makers stated it grossed over Rs 30 crores in the Telugu states.

Sardar



"Sardar" has also emerged as a hit in the Telugu states. Karthi's market and film's content made people to visit the theatres. Karthi's old man look is also an added advantage for the film's success.

Ori Devuda



"Ori Devuda" has a different story. It opened with an average word of mouth but slowly inching towards profits. Venkatesh's cameo as God made Vishwak Sen to crawl towards profit. This film also runs in the genre of the actor's previous film "Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam." The fun he is making out for marriage is entertaining audience.

Prince



"Prince", which is directed by Jathi Ratnalu fake Anudeep marks Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut. The film turned out to be a below average film. Though, getting praises for Anudeep mark comedy, it didn't helped out to increase film's revenue.

"Kantara" is the only real box office blockbuster in October and "Sardar" has also got profits. "Ori Devuda" is slowly going towards profits zone. Rest all are epic disasters or flops.