Karan Aujla Brings Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show'

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla made waves on international television with his uproarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In what turned out to be a cultural flair moment, Aujla taught the host some classic Bhangra moves.

The delightful clip, shared by the show’s official Instagram, opens with a warm exchange: Fallon greets Aujla with a hug, while Aujla, dressed in a sleek black kurta-pyjama and sleeveless jacket, responds confidently, “You’re looking good.” “Look at you, you look fantastic,” Fallon quips, before admitting, “I’m not ready for this.” Aujla reassures him, “It’s easy, it’s easy,” and soon the two are grooving to Aujla’s hit track Gabru.

Social media erupted with pride and amusement. Netizens, especially from the Punjabi community, hailed the moment as “absolute love” and praised Aujla for taking Punjabi culture global. Comments ranged from “Global stage but still desi siraa drip” to heartfelt declarations like “Love to see it! Karan Aujla spreading the culture all over!”

This appearance also marked a significant milestone in Karan’s career as it was his US television debut, making him only the second Punjabi singer after Diljit Dosanjh to grace The Tonight Show.