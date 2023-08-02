Karan Johar planning a sequel for ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’

  • Menu
“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is doing well at the box office. The collections have been steady and considering the occupancy, the film is in a safe zone as per the statement from the makers. Well, the interesting news is that the film will have a sequel.

Speaking in an interview, director Karan Johar revealed that he is in talks with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for a sequel.

He added that the two characters had so much drama left in them that a sequel can easily be made and the scripting is also going on. This is a very interesting piece of news as family dramas do not have sequels in Indian cinema.

