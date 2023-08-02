Karan Johar planning a sequel for ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is doing well at the box office. The collections have been steady and considering the occupancy, the film is in a safe zone as per the statement from the makers. Well, the interesting news is that the film will have a sequel.

Speaking in an interview, director Karan Johar revealed that he is in talks with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for a sequel.

He added that the two characters had so much drama left in them that a sequel can easily be made and the scripting is also going on. This is a very interesting piece of news as family dramas do not have sequels in Indian cinema.