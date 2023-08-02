Live
- CBI brings back rape accused from UAE
- Kerala HC seeks state’s response to PIL on 5 year old Bihari girl’s rape and murder
- Actor Sonu Sood backs AiR-Atman in Ravi’s fight for a dignified life for the homeless and destitute in India
- Karnataka Government-Foxconn sign LOI, investments of Rs 5,000 Cr to generate 13,000 jobs
- KCR orders to complete farmer loan waiver by September
- Yum! Brands | Q2 2023 Results
- VPA sets a new record in handling bauxite and manganese
- Actor Vansh Luthra To Share Screen Space With Jeremy Piven In Hollywood Film ‘The Performance’
- Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) felicitated Young Alumni Achievers Award winners
- Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on Manipur violence
Karan Johar planning a sequel for ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
Highlights
“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is doing well at the box office. The collections have been steady and considering the occupancy
“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is doing well at the box office. The collections have been steady and considering the occupancy, the film is in a safe zone as per the statement from the makers. Well, the interesting news is that the film will have a sequel.
Speaking in an interview, director Karan Johar revealed that he is in talks with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for a sequel.
He added that the two characters had so much drama left in them that a sequel can easily be made and the scripting is also going on. This is a very interesting piece of news as family dramas do not have sequels in Indian cinema.
