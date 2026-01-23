Karan Patel reveals why ‘The 50’ appealed to him after turning down ‘Bigg Boss’

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Patel, who has consistently stayed away from high-voltage reality shows such as Bigg Boss, has opened up about what convinced him to participate in the upcoming reality series The 50, calling it a format that aligns better with his personality and outlook.

Known for his memorable performances in popular shows like Kasturi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan said the core difference between Bigg Boss and The 50 lies in the intent behind the shows. While Bigg Boss thrives on confrontation and emotional turbulence, The 50, according to him, focuses more on gameplay, intelligence and strategic thinking.

“The difference lies in intent. Bigg Boss thrives on constant confrontation and emotional chaos, which I personally don’t resonate with at all. The 50 is competitive, yes, but it’s more game-driven than conflict-driven,” Karan told one of the leading news agencies.

He further explained that the new show places emphasis on strategy, decision-making and mental agility rather than personal attacks or unnecessary drama. This balance, he said, was what ultimately drew him to the project.

“That balance excited me. I felt this format would challenge my mind without pushing me into unnecessary negativity,” he added.

When asked about what side of him audiences can expect to see on The 50, Karan promised a genuine and unfiltered version of himself. While he is often perceived as intense, passionate and outspoken, the actor said the show will also highlight a calmer and more reflective side of his personality.

“A very real one. I think people know me as intense, passionate, sometimes aggressive—but there’s also a calm, reflective side to me. On The 50, you’ll see me thinking, adapting, listening,” he shared.

Karan also acknowledged that reality shows often expose a person’s vulnerabilities, something he is comfortable with. He believes authenticity is his strength and has no intention of putting on a façade for the cameras.

“They say reality shows strip away filters, and I’m okay with that because I have never had one, so it keeps the pressure off me. What you’ll see is honesty, for better or worse,” he said.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is an upcoming large-scale reality show set to introduce a bold and unconventional format to Indian television. The series will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors.

Adapted from the popular French show Les Cinquante, The 50 will feature 50 contestants housed in a lavish palace-like setting. With no fixed rules, the show promises unpredictable twists driven by strategy, alliances, politics and mind games, aiming to redefine the reality television landscape in India.