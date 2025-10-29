‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste’ release promo raises expectations ahead of Oct 31 premiere

Live
The much-anticipated suspense investigative thriller Karmanye Vadhikaraste is gearing up for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, and...
The much-anticipated suspense investigative thriller Karmanye Vadhikaraste is gearing up for a nationwide theatrical release on October 31, and its recently unveiled release promo has significantly amped up the excitement.
Produced by D.S.S. Durga Prasad under the Ushaswini Films banner and presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar, the film stars Brahmaji, Shatru, and ‘Master’ Mahendran in key roles. Written and directed by Amar Deep Challapalli, the film promises a gripping blend of realism and edge-of-the-seat storytelling.
The makers revealed that the promo has received an overwhelming response, with viewers praising its intense visuals and compelling tone. “Karmanye Vadhikaraste delivers a narrative as powerful as its title. The performances of Brahmaji, Shatru, and Mahendran add immense depth to the story,” said the film’s team.
Inspired by true incidents, the film delves into contemporary crimes such as student murders, kidnappings, and missing cases — themes that mirror alarming real-life occurrences.
Adding to the positive buzz, the censor board has granted the film a U/A certificate and commended its execution. With strong performances, an intriguing storyline, and realistic undertones, Karmanye Vadhikaraste is all set to make a striking impression on audiences this October 31.