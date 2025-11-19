Karthi’s ‘Annagaru Vastharu’ teaser sparks massive buzz

Karthi’s much-awaited film Va Vaathiyar is gearing up for its Telugu release under the title “Annagaru Vastharu,” with the makers officially announcing a worldwide theatrical arrival this December. Produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja under the renowned Studio Green banner and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film promises an engaging mix of action, comedy, and mass entertainment. Krithi Shetty stars as the female lead.

Karthi steps into the role of a fierce and commanding police officer, and early glimpses of his character have already fuelled strong pan-India anticipation. The recently launched teaser has drawn a tremendous response from audiences, significantly boosting expectations. With its gripping presentation, high-energy sequences, and Karthi’s powerful screen presence, Annagaru Vastharu is being touted as a potential blockbuster.

As excitement builds, the film is positioned to become one of December’s biggest theatrical highlights for Telugu audiences.