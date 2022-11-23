Kartik Aaryan exhibits his action hero prowess in 'Shehzada' first look

As Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming theatrical release 'Shehzada' released the film's first look.

The special video, which is just under a minute in length, features bright colours, soft imagery, and Kartik in the action hero avatar beating the goons and sending them flying like a true blue Bollywood star.

The comedy action drama musical also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Commenting on the occasion, Producer Aman Gill said: "Kartik is a dream to work with, we all had a blast shooting this film, his personality is infectious so we thought this would be a sweet little thing for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film."

Kartik has had quite the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becoming one of the biggest blockbusters of the year so far.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who has produced both 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Shehzada', said: "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans."

'Shehzada' is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan, and features music by Pritam. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 10, 2023.