Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed by ducks on his ‘ducks day out’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’, was seen in the company of ducks on Thursday.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a video of himself being followed by ducks amid their loud noises. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a blue sleeveless vest paired with black pants and a pair of sunglasses. The actor makes a gesture to make the ducks quiet as he says, “Chup, aawaaz nahi” but the ducks, undeterred by the actor, continue to make noises.

Kartik wrote in the caption, “Ducks Day Out”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in the pipeline. Earlier, the actor was seen at the office of T-Series along with actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film ‘Animal’.

The meeting seemed to be for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, which included a pair of denims, a yellow ochre-coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag.

Kartik sported a pair of black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun that was used as a prop in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan, introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess, saying that it was Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.”