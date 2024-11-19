Kate Winslet Celebrates Moana’s Empowerment Message Ahead of Sequel Release

As Moana 2 prepares to make its most awaited debut later this month, actress Kate Winslet is reflecting on the lasting impact of the original Moana film, praising its empowering portrayal of women. In a recent interview, the Academy Award-winning actress shared why she believes the 2016 Disney movie resonates so deeply with audiences, especially young girls.

"Moana is so special to me because she embodies strength and resilience," Winslet said. “She’s a girl who stands tall, both literally and figuratively. She’s not trying to fit into anyone else’s mold. She’s out there navigating the world on her own terms, with a kind of softness and normalcy that is so refreshing to see on screen."

Winslet highlighted how important it is for parents—particularly mothers—to affirm their daughters’ self-worth, especially in the age of social media. "We have to be the ones telling our daughters, 'You look amazing, you’re beautiful just as you are,'" Winslet added. "With the pressures of social media, they might not always hear this from others. That’s why Moana means so much—because she’s an example of what true strength looks like, unfiltered and unapologetic."

Moana tells the story of a young Polynesian girl who defies societal expectations to become a wayfinder, embarking on a perilous journey to save her people. The film’s themes of independence, cultural pride, and leadership have made it a cultural milestone, especially for young female viewers looking for role models who aren’t confined by traditional gender norms.

Winslet’s comments come just as Moana 2 gears up for its global release. The sequel promises to continue exploring themes of empowerment and self-discovery, with Moana once again taking center stage as she sets off on a new adventure.

Dwayne Johnson, who returns as Maui in the sequel and also served as a producer on the original film, echoed Winslet’s praise, emphasizing the importance of creating stories with strong, positive female leads. "We wanted to make sure Moana was a film where the young female character was fully empowered," said Johnson. “So hearing Kate talk about it like this, it really means a lot.”

Moana 2 is set to hit theatres in India on November 29, 2024, in both Hindi and English, marking the next chapter in Moana’s journey. Early buzz for the film is already off the charts, with the trailer breaking records as Disney’s most-watched trailer on social media. Fans are eager to see the return of Moana and Maui, and the sequel is poised to deliver the same inspiring messages that made the original a global phenomenon.

As the world gets ready for Moana 2, it’s clear that the impact of Moana’s character is far-reaching. For many, she remains a beacon of empowerment—a reminder that strength comes in many forms and that every young person deserves to see themselves reflected in the stories they love.















