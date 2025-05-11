‘Kathakali’ gets a grand launch with pooja ceremony

Kathakali, an intense new-age crime thriller directed by Prasanna Kumar Nani, was officially launched today with a grand pooja ceremony. The film stars veteran actor Brahmaji and Committee Boy Yashwanth Pendyal in lead roles and is being bankrolled by Ravikiran Kalidindi under the Manyata Productions banner.

The muhurat shot was marked by Niharika Konidela giving the clap, Harshit Reddy switching on the camera, and Brahmaji handing over the script. The first shot was directed by Prasanna Kumar himself.

Backed by a talented technical team, Kathakali features Madhu Damaraju and Mime Madhu in key roles, with music composed by Pawan and cinematography by Jithin Mohan. Nagendra handles the art direction.

The makers promise a gripping investigative thriller loaded with suspense, emotion, and dramatic arcs. Brahmaji's intense performance is expected to add depth, while Yashwanth and Damaraju Madhupreeta bring emotional gravitas to the narrative.

At the launch, Niharika Konidela expressed her support: “Big congratulations to the Kathakali team. I'm thrilled to be here for Yashwanth’s new journey. Brahmaji garu’s support will be a huge plus.”

Harshit Reddy wished the team great success, while Brahmaji remarked, “The story is the hero in this film. I really liked the concept and need your blessings.”

Director Prasanna Kumar Nani stated the film will go on floors next month. Yashwanth added, “There are no heroes in this film—only strong characters driving a powerful story.” With such enthusiasm and a promising concept, Kathakali is already building excitement among moviegoers.