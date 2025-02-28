Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!

In an era where actors rely on paparazzi and meme pages for publicity, actress Kayadu Lohar has taken an unconventional route—creating her own memes for PR.

During the promotions of Dragon, where she stars alongside Pradeep Ranganathan, an interesting revelation came to light. When the lead pair were asked to exchange phones—a concept inspired by Pradeep’s previous hit Love Today—Pradeep was surprised to discover a meme-making app on Kayadu’s phone. Even more amusingly, he found a meme stating, "Kayadu Lohar is the next big thing in Telugu cinema."

When questioned, Kayadu candidly admitted to making her own memes and sharing them with popular meme pages as a part of her PR strategy. She even embraced the phrase, "fake it till you make it."

Her honest confession sheds light on how actors today are actively shaping their own public perception.

This revelation comes at a time when actors like Sundeep Kishan and Naga Chaitanya have spoken about the increasing importance of PR in the industry. They have pointed out that no matter how good a film or an actor is, without the right PR, gaining public attention has become a challenge.

Kayadu Lohar, who previously appeared in Alluri alongside Sree Vishnu, is now making waves not only with her performances but also with her smart PR moves.