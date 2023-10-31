‘Keeda Cola’ is a unique crime comedy entertainer: Director Tarun Bhaskar

The young and talented director Tarun Bhaskar Dasyam, who received all the accolades with the blockbuster hits ‘Pelli Chuplu’ and ‘Ee Nagariki Emaindhi,’ is coming up with his third film, the unique crime comedy movie 'Keeda Cola'. This film is being made as production number 1 under the VG Cinema banner and is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik and Sripad.

The trailer of this film presented by hero Rana Daggubati has raised the expectations of the film. The film is set to release worldwide on November 3.Director Tarun Bhaskar Dasyam shareshis experiences of ‘Keeda Cola.’ Let’s have a look into it.

When and how did the idea of 'Keda Cola' come about?

I found the lockdown very comical knowing that many people are making money in various innovative ways. I asked my friends ‘what are the ways to earn more?’. They said that they can earn money even by filing a case that there is a worm in the food. This is a very interesting discussion. But this is all crime. But from a distance it is a comedy. Every crime is a comedy from a distance. It is also my favorite genre. From there the idea of Keda Cola came.

You received National Award for your first film. Did that add any responsibility to you?

Words like 'responsibility' carry a lot of weight. It got a little heavy after the National Award. (Laughs) Let's put that weight aside and we did ‘EeNagaranikiEmayindi.’ This movie has added more weight. (smiling)

Your films are close to reality. Do you repeat the same mantra for ‘Keeda Cola’?

Compared to the last two films, I have taken cinematic liberty in this one. Everything is logical in “pelli Chupulu’. ‘Keeda Cola’ has a lot of cinematic liberty like gun shots and blasts.

Tell us about the selection of ‘Keeda Cola’ actors?

We can proudly say that we have auditioned all the actors in this. Jeevan, Vishnu We have chosen everyone through audition.Brahmanandam and Raghuwho acted in this are ideal actors for me. Raghu played a badass character in ‘Roadies’. The same has to be done in this and it came out so natural.

Was there any inspiration for Brahmanandam's role?

My grandfather was the inspiration for Brahmanandamcharacter. My grandfather is a good friend of mine. He is a very fun character. I thought it would be better if Brahmanandam play that role. He did amazingly. Everyone will definitely enjoy it.

What is your mindset when writing characters?

Writing taught us to look at life from every angle. It is necessary to go into each role and think. There is humanity in every character when thought deeply. Life is better if there is sympathy in both of them. I believe that people will change with the characters shown in the movie.

What happened to the film with Venkatesh?

Yes. That movie is still in the pipeline. Suresh Babu asked to proceed. But I took more time for the story. I am ready now. Preparations are also underway for a web series.









