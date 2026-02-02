Keerthy Suresh balances star power and subtle style as a packed line-up awaits

Keerthy Suresh has steadily carved a distinctive space for herself across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, backed by a career that spans over two decades. She began as a child artist in the early 2000s before making a successful return as a leading lady with Geethaanjali in 2013.

Her career reached a defining moment with Mahanati, where her portrayal of legendary actress Savitri earned her the National Film Award and nationwide acclaim.

Since then, Keerthy has maintained a careful balance between large-scale commercial entertainers and content-driven projects. While she featured in big-ticket films such as Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram, and Dasara, she also took on performance-oriented roles in films like Penguin, Saani Kaayidham, and Raghu Thatha (2024). In 2025, she was seen in Uppu Kappurambu, further underlining her preference for varied storytelling.

Off screen, Keerthy’s recent appearances during a show shoot have drawn attention for their understated charm.

Opting for a blend of traditional and contemporary fashion, she has been spotted in embroidered kurtas paired with jeans, including velvet and long-slit designs styled with distressed denim. Loose buns adorned with flowers, jhumkas, and minimal accessories complete her relaxed yet elegant look.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be a busy year. Keerthy is set to headline the Malayalam action-adventure Thottam, directed by Rishi Sivakumar. She will also reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for Rowdy Janardhana, slated for a December 2026 release, alongside projects like Kannivedi, the Hindi series Akka, and a courtroom drama helmed by Praveen S. Vijaay.