Keerthy Suresh blends elegance and confidence

Keerthy Suresh’s 2025 has been a mixed year, marked by professional setbacks but also signs of resilience and promise. The year began on a disappointing note with Uppu Kappurambu, which failed to make an impact on OTT platforms despite earning her appreciation for a sincere and grounded performance. This was followed by Revolver Rita, which struggled at the box office and exited theatres quietly, adding to the uneven phase in her career.

However, Keerthy continues to maintain a strong connect with audiences, something her recent traditional appearance clearly reflects. Sporting a bright and cheerful ensemble, the actress blended elegance with confidence. The yellow skirt paired with a checked blouse featuring subtle floral detailing created a refreshing look, while the backless blouse added a modern edge. A green dupatta brought fluidity to the outfit without overpowering it, and her low bun adorned with a yellow flower completed the look with a simple, old-school charm. The styling, understated yet striking, reminded fans why Keerthy’s screen presence remains appealing.

More importantly, the road ahead looks promising. Keerthy Suresh has an interesting lineup of projects across multiple languages, including a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the Tamil project Kannivedi, and the Malayalam film Thottam. With this diverse slate, industry watchers believe that while 2025 may have tested her, 2026 could well mark a stronger comeback for the National Award-winning actress.