Keerthy Suresh hails ‘Revolver Rita’

‘Revolver Rita’ is a perfect commercial dark-comedy film and a must-watch in theatres on the 28th, said National Award–winning heroine Keerthy Suresh at the pre-release press meet.

Keerthy Suresh plays the title role in the crime-comedy entertainer ‘Revolver Rita’. Directed by JK Chandru, the film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, and Redin Kingsley play key roles. The promotional content released so far has generated strong buzz. The film arrives in theatres on November 28, and the makers organised a pre-release press meet to share their excitement.

At the event, Keerthy said, “Greetings to everyone. It was a pleasure working with Ajay garu. Sunil garu has played a very different role, and you will enjoy it a lot. Radhika garu has played a very good role and the chemistry between us is excellent. This is a perfect dark-comedy film. Many dark comedies have been made, but this one stands out because it has a female lead. I hope you all enjoy it. The story unfolds over a single day and features many wonderful characters. Sean Ronald has given very good music, and our DOP has made every frame look beautiful. Chandru garu has made this a true commercial film, and it will definitely entertain you in theatres. Thank you to director Chandru for portraying me wonderfully as Rita. Without our producers, this film wouldn’t have turned out so well. They have earlier produced wonderful films like ‘Maharaja’. Thank you to everyone who worked on this film. And a special thanks to Kumar garu, who is distributing the film in Telugu and Kannada. It will be released on the 28th. I request everyone to watch and support it.”

Distributor Kumar added, “This movie will be released on November 28. It’s a very good film. Keerthy garu has done an extraordinary job. Ajay garu and Sunil garu have delivered excellent performances. We have already watched it, and it is very good. Thank you to the producers for giving us the opportunity to release it in Andhra and Telangana. I want everyone to support this wonderful film.”

Ajay Ghosh said, “Hello everyone. This is the film that made me feel so happy after ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘Pushpa’. It was a great pleasure working with Keerthy Suresh garu, who has earned a name for herself through ‘Mahanati’, portraying the iconic Savitri garu. Samantha garu and Keerthy Suresh garu are my favourite heroines in the industry. Keerthy garu is very humble—I called her myself on the last day of shooting and took photos. This film has a wonderful story. Director Chandru garu has made it beautifully. You will definitely enjoy Keerthy garu’s action in this film. You will also see a new Sunil garu. I wholeheartedly wish the film great success.”