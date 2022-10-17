Keerthy Suresh Is Introduced As Vennela From Nani's Dasara Movie…

Tollywood's ace actress Keerthy Suresh who is fondly called as Mahanati turned a year older and is celebrating her 30th birthday today. On this special occasion, most of his fans and co-stars are wishing her through social media. Even the makers of her upcoming movie Dasara unveiled the first look poster and introduced her as Vennela…



The lead actor of the movie Nani also shared the first look poster of Keerthy Suresh and wished her on this special occasion… Take a look!

Vennala is not just a name. It's an emotion ♥️ Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma 🤗@KeerthyOfficial #Dasara pic.twitter.com/GHOCylIK79 — Nani (@NameisNani) October 17, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Vennala is not just a name. It's an emotion. Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma @KeerthyOfficial #Dasara".

Vennela aka Keerthy is seen dancing in the poster and that too dressed up as a bride. Her innocent village girl look is just awesome!

Going with the earlier released "Dhoom Dham Dhasthaan…" lyrical video, it is all amazing and made us shake our legs with complete mass beat. Even the Batukamma special song addition and complete mass lyrics made the song instantly top the music charts.

Dasara movie is being directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Let us also check other birthday wishes of Keerthy Suresh… Take a look!

Homable Films





To the person who is armed with charming personality.

A very happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial.#HBDKeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/sF0Iy319uZ — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 17, 2022





Vyjayanthi Movies









Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh…