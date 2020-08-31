Keerthy Suresh ventures into production

Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. She has earned a huge fame in the country with the film Mahanati. The film has become a big hit at the box-office and also kept the star on demand. Now, the latest reports reveal us that Keerthy Suresh is going to turn a producer soon.

Keerthy's father Suresh Kumar is a popular producer in Malayalam film industry. Under his guidance, Keerthy wants to venture into production. Keerthy aims to bankroll a web series in Tamil. The pre-production work for the same is currently happening. The formal announcement on the same will come out soon.

Keerthy Suresh's next films Good Luck Sakhi and Miss India will turn up on the OTT platforms soon. Keep watching the space for more details on the project.