Keerthy Suresh's selfie with pet garners 8 lakh views!

With her films awaiting release and the project with Rajinikanth drawing huge attention, Keerthy Suresh is stuck in her home like many other stars. While a few are doing things virtual and keeping themselves in the limelight, Keerthy too is not found wanting when it comes to grabbing the spotlight.

The local media in Chennai carried a mirror selfie pic of hers with her pet dog Nike on Instagram and not surprisingly, it was liked by nearly 8 lakh till last count came in. Her other stills of her flying a kite too had garnered enough eyeballs but this one is the latest which her fans have lapped up lovingly.

With a host of projects under various stages of production including two in Telugu, the 27- year old is hot property, despite a relatively low profile after her last guest appearance role in 'Manmadhudu 2'. She has enough traction in her favour with mega projects in Malayalam where she has been seen less and less despite a debut in 2013 with Priyadarshan's' Geetanjali'.

Her emphasis on playing meaningful roles in commercial cinema is a challenge that she has to live up to, given that southern cinema is rabidly business-oriented, attempting to expand across the five states with multiple projects featuring stars from various industries.



