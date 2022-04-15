KGF 2 Box office LIVE UPDATES: Rocky Bhai Ruling the Indian Box office
Yash's KGF Chapter 2 grand was released yesterday. Besides South Indian languages, the film will also be released in Hindi. The trade experts in Bollywood have previously predicted that the film would collect 40 crores, but now the prediction of opening collections went to 50 crores.
- 15 April 2022 8:16 AM GMT
The Prashanth Neel universe. pic.twitter.com/IEBsBPwuK8— LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:43 AM GMT
KGF1 budget is 80c & KGF2 budget is 100c— Sumanthˢᵃʳᵏᵃʳᵘᵛᵃᵃʳᶦᵖᵃᵃᵗᵃ (@Mrsumanth_) April 15, 2022
actual budgets might be much less but just see in 20c difference Neel upgraded everything to different level🙏
On whole, no one will believe that total KGF series budget is less than 200c bcoz Neel presented it in 400-600c level quality
- 15 April 2022 7:42 AM GMT
#KGF2 Scores Stunning ALL TIME RECORD in Kerala despite Ramadan fasting period. 1st Day Gross ₹7.4 Cr! Bigger Than All Language Films including Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/5ugJsiEQDg— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:42 AM GMT
'KGF2' CROSSES LIFETIME BIZ OF 'KGF' ON *DAY 1*...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022
⭐ #KGF Part 1: ₹ 44.09 cr [lifetime biz]
⭐ #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr [Day 1]
Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3. pic.twitter.com/N9UA6mYjXW
- 15 April 2022 7:42 AM GMT
Woah! #RockyBhai is on a winning spree. Breaking all records and having the highest opening in Hindi belt, #KGFChapter2 proves that at the end, it is the content that matters! Congrats to #RockyBhaiFandom @TheNameIsYash #KGFChapter2review #YashBOSS𓃵 #YashBOSS #siddharthkannan pic.twitter.com/vDNYTbH2wJ— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:32 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2 all India day 1 record opening close to 150 crores gross.— LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:30 AM GMT
#RockyBhai - CEO Of India #KGFChapter2 - The world is my territory 😎💥 pic.twitter.com/QGXEtwuGFP— Fukkard (@Fukkard) April 15, 2022
- 15 April 2022 7:26 AM GMT
‘KGF2’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #KGF2 has demolished *opening day* records of #War and #ThugsOfHindostan… #KGFChapter2 is now BIGGEST OPENER in #India [#Hindi version]… *Day 1* biz…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022
⭐️ #KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr
⭐️ #War: ₹ 51.60 cr
⭐️ #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr
Nett. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XES04m8HTe
- 15 April 2022 7:11 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2 has crossed $1.2M with premieres and day 1 morning totals. On pace to gross nearly $1.5M by end of day 🇺🇸💥— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 14, 2022
Huge weekend at the US Box Office loading!! #KGF2
- 15 April 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Big numbers to revealed soon!!#KGF2 #KGFChapter2 #KGF2InCinemas #KGF3 pic.twitter.com/i4YtpvYZry— RONITH SACHIN 🇮🇳 (@ronithsachin) April 15, 2022