Khanzaadi, Navid compete in rap for luxury ration in ‘Bigg Boss 17’

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the new season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ will witness a rap challenge between 'Khanzaadi', also known as Firoza Khan, and Navid Sole.

The rap challenge will take place for the luxury ration, and will be hosted by Mannara Chopra. The house members will be judging the contestants, and pick the winner.

The luxury ration includes basmati rice, urad dal, coffee, green tea, eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, rajma, etc. Whoever wins the luxury hamper will get to choose two members with whom they can share it.

The audience will also see Bigg Boss dropping a bomb by announcing a drastic change in the kitchen routine according to which, members of only one makaan can cook at a time in the kitchen for their housemates.

Amidst the kitchen fight, two of the nominated contestants of the week, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are not on the same page on the front of getting ahead in the game. Aishwarya is upset that her husband Neil is not paying heed to her advice, while the latter is looking for a solution to their problems.

The language barrier has been the biggest challenge for Navid and he’s trying to overcome it by picking up a few Hindi words from the rest of the housemates. Coming to his rescue, Munawar Faruqui teaches Navid Sole a few sentences in Hindi and the slang of Mumbai in the most hilarious way.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.