‘Khiladi’ director Ramesh Varmacomes with a powerful title

Studio Green, a renowned production house in the Tamil film industry, has made an exciting announcement today regarding their upcoming project.

Director Ramesh Varma, known for his previous work on “Khiladi,” is celebrating another year of life, and to mark this occasion, he has unveiled his latest project. The film is titled “Sivoham,” and although the cast and crew details have not been disclosed yet, anticipation is building.

Described as a mystery thriller, the movie’s announcement poster has already been released.

Sagar, the brother of Devi Sri Prasad, is on board as the dialogue writer, while Sreemani will handle the lyrics. Rest of the details will be announced soon.











