Live
- President Murmu arrives in Goa on three-day visit
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to UPSC to publish answer key of Prelims 2023
- Increase in elephant task force group, installation of radio collar ordered: Minister Eshwar
- ‘Hanuman Ji’ is my favourite superhero, says Adah Sharma
- Yami Gautam says actor’s work speaks for itself
- Congress Announces Caste Census Plan In Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls
- Andhra Pradesh: Week-long Telugu Language Day to be celebrated from August 23
- Bonanza Sale: Best 55-inch TVs you can get at upto 75 per cent off
- Vice President Calls For Deliberation On State Offerings Of Free Goods And Services
- ED Raids Locations Linked To CPI(M) Legislator AC Moideen In Rs 100-Crore Bank Fraud Proe
Just In
‘Khiladi’ director Ramesh Varmacomes with a powerful title
Highlights
Studio Green, a renowned production house in the Tamil film industry, has made an exciting announcement today regarding their upcoming project.
Studio Green, a renowned production house in the Tamil film industry, has made an exciting announcement today regarding their upcoming project.
Director Ramesh Varma, known for his previous work on “Khiladi,” is celebrating another year of life, and to mark this occasion, he has unveiled his latest project. The film is titled “Sivoham,” and although the cast and crew details have not been disclosed yet, anticipation is building.
Described as a mystery thriller, the movie’s announcement poster has already been released.
Sagar, the brother of Devi Sri Prasad, is on board as the dialogue writer, while Sreemani will handle the lyrics. Rest of the details will be announced soon.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS