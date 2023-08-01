Live
Khushi Dubey’s fitness mantra is all about ‘Yoga, dancing, nutritious diet’
Actress Khushi Dubey has opened up on her fitness regime, saying she believes in simple basic exercises, like yoga and dancing to maintain her flexibility and stamina.
Khushi is currently seen as Chikki Sharma in the romantic thriller 'Aashiqana' season four.
Talking about her diet and workout routine, Khushi shared: "I maintain my flexibility and stamina because I really need that in the action sequences. Chikki as a character has been a cop and she is very mobile, into solving cases and does a lot of action sequences and dances as well."
"So to keep that up, I've been doing yoga and dancing. Simple basic exercises that keep the body mobile so that it doesn't go stiff. My exercise routine is usually incorporated on the sets, especially during action scenes and other intense moments," she said.
Khushi further said that diet is very important for the physique and health. "I maintain a very nutritious diet for myself, I avoid all junk foods, and I try drinking a lot of water."