NDA Alliance MLA Candidate Kakarla Suresh Promises Development and Prosperity in Udayagiri

Udayagiri assembly candidate of NDA alliance, Kakarla Suresh, along with TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and activists, conducted an election campaign in various villages in Jaladanki Mandal. The reception from the people was overwhelming, with garlands and a bike rally to show their support.

During his campaign, Kakarla Suresh highlighted the lack of development under the YCP government and promised that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan will bring positive change to the state with the support of Modi. He urged the people to put an end to the "demonic rule" of the YCP and to reject the threats of Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy.

Suresh emphasized the previous development work done by the TDP government, such as providing financial assistance to various groups in the society. He promised to continue this trend if elected, with plans to provide unemployment benefits, financial assistance to farmers, free bus travel for women, and increased pensions for the elderly and widows.

The villagers responded positively to Suresh's promises, showing their support for the NDA alliance by chanting slogans and welcoming him with flowers and firecrackers. The local leaders and residents expressed their confidence in Suresh and urged everyone to vote for the bicycle symbol to bring about a brighter future for Udayagiri.

The campaign was supported by various party leaders and activists, demonstrating a united effort to bring about change in the region. With the support of the people, Kakarla Suresh hopes to win the MLA seat and work towards the development and prosperity of Udayagiri.